Clearline HMO urges best practices in health sector

The Managing Director of Clearline HMO, Dr. Isaac Akintunji, has reiterated the need for best practices in corporate governance in health institutions, particularly among the Health Maintenance Organisations. This, according to him, will instil public’s confidence in the health insurance scheme and engender growth in the industry. Akintunji disclosed that it has become imperative for […]
Added September 05, 2017
from The Punch News

