Clergy Cautions Members Parading Themselves as Pastors to Desist

Ugo Aliogo, Omotayo Ajayi and Efuwape Mary The Pastor, Celestial Church of Christ of International Headquarters, Rev, Josiah Owodunni, has warned of members of the Celestial Church parading themselves as pastors to desist from such act, adding that they are constituting bad eggs and giving the church a bad reputation. Owodunni who disclosed this in […]
Read the rest of the story on This Day News

Added September 28, 2017
from This Day News

