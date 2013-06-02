20

views
Unfave

Coca-Cola to splash $600m on new investments in Nigeria

Added September 27, 2017
from Businessday Nigeria

Related Nigerian News

  1. Coca-Cola to splash $600m on new investments in Nigeria
    added September 27, 2017 from Businessday Nigeria
  2. Local, foreign investors create N912.4bn worth of new investments in Nigeria
    added June 02, 2013 from Vanguard News
  3. Muslim World League to hold conference on religious tolerance in Nigeria
    added August 05, 2016 from The Punch News
  4. Coca-Cola Nigeria to spend $600m on new products
    added September 27, 2017 from The Punch News
  5. Finland pledges to increase investments in Nigeria
    added February 11, 2015 from The Punch News