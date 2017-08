Athletics chief Sebastian Coe and the IAAF’s treatment of controversial 100 metres world champion Justin Gatlin is ‘inhumane’ and ‘unsportsmanlike’, the athlete’s agent told the BBC in a blistering attack. British athletics legend Coe — a two-time 1500m Olympic champion — had told the BBC on Sunday two-time drugs cheat Gatlin’s victory in the sport’s […]

Read the rest of the story on The Punch News

Added August 08, 2017

from The Punch News