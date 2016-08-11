16

Coke Studio Africa has some hot Collaborations for 2017! Chidinma returns for the 4th time to work with Sauti Sol & Masterkraft on New Music

Nigerian songstress Chidinma, best known for the hit songs, “Jankoliko”, “Kedike” and “Emi ni Baller” returns to Coke Studio Africa 2017 for the fourth time paired alongside multi-award winning group from Kenya, Sauti Sol, who is making a return to the show for the third time. The pairing will produce an original track by top Nigerian music […] The post Coke Studio Africa has some hot Collaborations for 2017! Chidinma returns for the 4th time to work with Sauti Sol & Masterkraft on New ...
Read the rest of the story on Bella Naija

Added August 14, 2017
from Bella Naija

