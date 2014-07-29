15

Colleagues Mourn Nigerian Man Stabbed to Death by “Random” Assailant in Canada 

Colleagues, friends and family are currently mourning a Nigerian man Nicholas Ozoechi Nwonye, 46, who was stabbed to death on his way home from class. Nwonye left Nigeria with his wife and children in 2015 and was a student at Bow Valley College. He was enrolled in the institution’s practical nursing program. In an attack which […] The post Colleagues Mourn Nigerian Man Stabbed to Death by “Random” Assailant in Canada  appeared first on BellaNaija.
Added June 08, 2017
from Bella Naija

