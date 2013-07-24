Command nabs 52-year-old for raping six-year-old girl

Samuel Awoyinfa, Abeokuta The Ogun State Police Command has arrested a 52-year-old man, Isiaka Obadairo, for allegedly defiling a six-year-old girl. The suspect was said to have been arrested on Wednesday after the mother of the victim complained at the Sango-Ota Divisional Headquarters. The state Police Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi, said the mother of […]

