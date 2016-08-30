Compel Buhari to Make Onnoghen Substantive CJN, Lawyer Tells Court

Akinwale Akintunde A Federal High Court in Abuja has been urged to compel President Muhammadu Buhari to appoint the current acting Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Walter Nkanu Onnoghen, as the substantive CJN. A Lagos-based lawyer, Chief Malcolm Omirhobo, in the suit filed against the president, the Attorney General of the Federation and the […]

