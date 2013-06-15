Confed Cup: Gelson fills in for Ronaldo against Mexico

Gelson Martins replaced Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo for Sunday’s Confederations Cup third-place play-off against Mexico after the Real Madrid star was released from the squad. Ronaldo was allowed to return home to meet his newborn twins following Wednesday’s penalty shootout defeat to Chile in the semi-finals. Gelson will line up alongside Nani, who skippers the […]

July 02, 2017

