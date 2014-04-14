Yay! Congratulations are in order for comedian Basketmouth and his wife Elsie. The couple, who got married in 2010 and have two kids together, are expecting their third child. Elsie debuted her baby bump tonight at Basketmouth’s “Lord of the Ribs” comedy show in Lagos while wearing a jumpsuit with a peplum detail. Congrats to […] The post Congrats! Basketmouth & Wife Elsie are expecting Baby No. 3

Added September 30, 2017

