Congrats! Comedian EmmaOhMaGod & Wife are Expecting their First Child

Multi-talented Comedian EmmaOhMaGod and his wife Yetunde, who got married on November 19, 2016, are expecting their first child. The couple was spotted at an event where Yetunde was glowing with the cutest little baby bump! Congratulations to the couple. The bump is also visible is this cute video that EmmaOhMaGod posted on his Instagram page: […]
Read the rest of the story on Bella Naija

Added February 22, 2017
from Bella Naija

