Congratulations to Ikeogu Oke as He Wins the 2017 NLNG Prize for Literature

The NLNG Prize for Literature is one of Nigeria’s most coveted prizes in the literary scene. Last year, prose writer Abubakar Adam Ibrahim won the prize money of $100,000. Earlier this morning, Nigerian poet, Ikeogu Oke was announced as the 2017 winner – for his book ‘The Heresiad‘ Other people on the shortlist are Ogaga […] The post Congratulations to Ikeogu Oke as He Wins the 2017 NLNG Prize for Literature appeared first on BellaNaija.
Added October 09, 2017
from Bella Naija

