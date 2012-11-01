The NLNG Prize for Literature is one of Nigeria’s most coveted prizes in the literary scene. Last year, prose writer Abubakar Adam Ibrahim won the prize money of $100,000. Earlier this morning, Nigerian poet, Ikeogu Oke was announced as the 2017 winner – for his book ‘The Heresiad‘ Other people on the shortlist are Ogaga […] The post Congratulations to Ikeogu Oke as He Wins the 2017 NLNG Prize for Literature appeared first on BellaNaija.

