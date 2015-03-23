Contributory pension: Police make a U-turn on exit

Nike Popoola and Ozioma Ubabukoh Paramilitary organisations and some members of the National Assembly where on Thursday shocked when the Nigeria Police Force made a sudden U-turn and withdrew its earlier request to exit the Contributory Pension Scheme on Thursday. Officers and men of the Nigeria Police Force, Security and Civil Defence Corps, Nigeria Immigration Service, […]

Read the rest of the story on The Punch News

Added September 28, 2017

from The Punch News

