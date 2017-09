Olaide Oyelude, Katsina The death of a 50 year old man, Musa Dogon-Kwali, on Sallah day has triggered controversy in Funtua, Katsina state. Dogon-Kwali reportedly died after eating the afternoon meal allegedly prepared by his wife, Shamshiya, fueling speculations that he might have died of poison. Sources at the General Hospital, Funtua, where he was […]

Read the rest of the story on The Punch News

Added September 03, 2017

from The Punch News