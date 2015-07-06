16

views
Unfave

Cornelia O’Dwyer is Showcasing the Essence of the Modern Day African Woman with her New Talk Show “Chick Chat Live” | Watch Episode 1

We loved Cornelia O’Dwyer as the host of NdaniTV’s hit “Real Talk” and now that she’s about to kickstart her very own web show, we are super excited for her. The talk show, “Chick Chat Live“, was formed with the sole purpose of showcasing the essence of the modern day African woman. The show is full of […]
Read the rest of the story on Bella Naija

Added January 24, 2017
from Bella Naija

Related Nigerian News

  1. Cornelia O’Dwyer is Showcasing the Essence of the Modern Day African Woman with her New Talk Show “Chick Chat Live” | Watch Episode 1
    added January 24, 2017 from Bella Naija
  2. Do you Support Full Disclosure in a Relationship? Watch DJ Caise, Sika Osei & Timini Egbuson on ‘Real Talk with Cornelia O’Dwyer’
    added July 28, 2015 from Bella Naija
  3. Relationships, Culture & More on ‘Real Talk’ with Cornelia O’Dwyer | Set to Launch on #NdaniSeriesBouquet
    added July 07, 2015 from Bella Naija
  4. Photos: NdaniTV to launch #RealTalk with Cornelia O'Dwyer
    added July 06, 2015 from Linda Ikeji Blog
  5. Understanding the essence of collateral
    added December 04, 2016 from The Punch News