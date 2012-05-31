27

views
Unfave

Corp members in Katsina allegedly attacked by indigenes (graphic photos)

A corp member serving in Katsina is claiming that his fellow corp members were attacked in the same state by locals simply because they were living in the same compound despite being of the opposite sex. According to what Ikenna Adol Madu shared, the corp members were attacked two nights ago and their attackers inflicted severe injuries on them. From photos he shared, the female corp member
Read the rest of the story on Linda Ikeji Blog

Added April 04, 2017
from Linda Ikeji Blog

Related Nigerian News

  1. Corp members in Katsina allegedly attacked by indigenes (graphic photos)
    added April 04, 2017 from Linda Ikeji Blog
  2. Youth Corps Members in Northern States get Apprehensive following Attack on NYSC Lodge in Taraba
    added September 07, 2012 from Bella Naija
  3. Hoodlums attack corps member in Cross River
    added February 11, 2017 from The Punch News
  4. NYSC denies plan to attack corps members in Rivers
    added May 23, 2016 from The Punch News
  5. NYSC gives terms for use of corps members in Edo polls
    added May 31, 2012 from Guardian News