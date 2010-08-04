12

views
Unfave

Corruption in procurement makes up 70% of budget, says Ex-Minister

Added August 26, 2017
from Vanguard News

Related Nigerian News

  1. Corruption in procurement accounts for 70% of govt budget – Kaoje
    added August 26, 2017 from The Punch News
  2. Forum on ‘Corruption in Procurement holds today
    added August 04, 2010 from Vanguard News
  3. Beautiful make-up photos of ex beauty queen, Anna Banner
    added July 28, 2016 from Linda Ikeji Blog
  4. The economy will pick up in the third quarter- Mins of Budget and National Planning says
    added July 22, 2016 from Linda Ikeji Blog
  5. French President Macron spends €26,000 on make-up in 100 days
    added August 25, 2017 from The Punch News