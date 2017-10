By Bennett Oghifo The fun-filled atmosphere of the multi-national cultural festival at Banana Island, Lagos was heightened with the launch of the seventh generation of the BMW 5 Series Sedan by Coscharis Motors Plc. Coscharis Motors is the exclusive franchise owner of BMW sales and service in Nigeria. With a network across Nigeria, it boasts […]

Read the rest of the story on This Day News

Added October 06, 2017

from This Day News