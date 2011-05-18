login
join!
home
news archives
about us
contact us
front page
trending news
latest news
Latest Nigerian News
KSA embarks on ‘Thank You’ tour
Why the Vice President would refuse to sit on the President’s seat ..
Majek Fashek resurrects at Vanguard Awards night
Where is Nigeria’s Paul Revere (2)
TechCabal daily: 55 days and 43 kilometres later, still no internet in Anglophone Cameroon
Trending Nigerian News
RBS: Insurance Big Wigs Storm International Markets, Woo Investors
Forex: Banks seek buyers as CBN continues to flood market
Cost of funds to rise as Govt borrowing pressures financial markets
NIPR Endorses Stage Play to Commemorate Lagos @ 50
NDDC Wants Host Communities, Contractors to Collaborate on Projects
24
views
Cost of funds to rise as Govt borrowing pressures financial markets
Added March 13, 2017
from Vanguard News
Related Nigerian News
Cost of funds to rise as Govt borrowing pressures financial markets
added March 13, 2017 from
Vanguard News
Cost of funds to rise as benchmark rate hits 14 %
added July 26, 2016 from
Guardian News
Cost of funds soars as inflation hits 11-year high
added November 14, 2016 from
Guardian News
Chickens forced to skip meals as cost of poultry feed rises by 100%
added August 26, 2016 from
The Punch News
Cost of funds rises further as market awaits statutory allocation
added May 18, 2011 from
Vanguard News
Follow @nigeria70
NIGERIA '70
About Us
Contact Us