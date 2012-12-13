login
join!
home
news archives
about us
contact us
front page
trending news
latest news
Latest Nigerian News
Reading’s Jaap Stam confirms interest in Sone Aluko
Abia gov poll: Nwosu drags Ikpeazu to S’ Court
I want my baby back – Girl whose baby was allegedly stolen
I didn’t budget N9.1bn for new lodge in Lagos —Emmanuel
Bayelsa NULGE urges Dickson to pay salary arrears
Trending Nigerian News
Why I have not arrested IPOB’s Nnamdi Kanu, AYCF’s Shettima Yerima – IGP Idris
Man kills mother over `disappearance’ charm
English Championship results
Fela’s letters from prison unveiled !
Nigeria’s Chioma Nkonu wins $200k at the Chivas venture competition
15
views
Council boss, Lagos lawmaker donate 520 GCE forms to indigent students
Added August 05, 2017
from Vanguard News
Related Nigerian News
Council boss, Lagos lawmaker donate 520 GCE forms to indigent students
added August 05, 2017 from
Vanguard News
Lawmaker donates N5m relief materials to flood victims in Sokoto
added August 29, 2016 from
The Punch News
Abe gives free Jamb forms to 378 students in Rivers
added December 13, 2012 from
Vanguard News
Lagos lawmaker gives GCE forms to 130 students
added June 26, 2017 from
Vanguard News
Lagos lawmakers promise more populist bills in 2017
added December 31, 2016 from
Guardian News
Follow @nigeria70
NIGERIA '70
About Us
Contact Us