Coup in the Senate: Lawan Replaces Ndume As Leader

APC supports removal Again, Saraki carpets FG over economic policy inconsistencies •Condemns killings in Southern Kaduna Opposes closure of Abuja Airport, summons Amaechi, Fashola, Sirika Iyobosa Uwugiaren and Omololu Ogunmade in Abuja In a civilian equivalent of a coup d’ etat, the Senate yesterday removed Senator Ali Ndume as leader replacing him with Senator Ahmad […]

Read the rest of the story on This Day News

Added January 10, 2017

from This Day News

