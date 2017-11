The Federal High Court in Abuja on Monday adjourned the trial of the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu, until December 5. Kanu is being prosecuted alongside others on charges of treasonable felony. The case was adjourned due to the absence of ‎the trial judge, Justice Binta Nyako, who said to […]

Read the rest of the story on The Punch News

Added November 20, 2017

from The Punch News