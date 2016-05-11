Court Asks SERAP to Commence Proceedings to Compel N’Assembly to Disclose Members’ Earnings
By Tobi Soniyi in Lagos A Federal High Court in Lagos has given the Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) leave for judicial review and an order of mandamus compelling the Senate President, Dr Bukola Saraki and the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, to account for the spending of the running […]
Read the rest of the story on This Day News
Added October 29, 2017
from This Day News