Court Asks SERAP to Commence Proceedings to Compel N’Assembly to Disclose Members’ Earnings

By Tobi Soniyi in Lagos A Federal High Court in Lagos has given the  Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) leave for judicial review and an order of mandamus  compelling the Senate President, Dr Bukola Saraki and the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu   Dogara, to account for the spending of the running […]
Added October 29, 2017
from This Day News

