23

views
Unfave

Court clears innocent 22-year-old father accused of raping and killing his 8-month-old daughter

A 22-year-old man, James Saltmarshal, who had been accused of sexually assaulting and murdering his 8-month-old daughter, has finally been cleared of the charges after an error was discovered in forensic testing. Back in April, police officers were called to a hotel room where Saltmarshall says his daughter, Janiyah had stopped breathing. He was arrested and charged to court after she
Read the rest of the story on Linda Ikeji Blog

Added June 30, 2017
from Linda Ikeji Blog

Related Nigerian News

  1. Court clears innocent 22-year-old father accused of raping and killing his 8-month-old daughter
    added June 30, 2017 from Linda Ikeji Blog
  2. Photos: 60-year-old man paraded naked in Ohafia, Abia State, for raping and killing a woman on her farm
    added November 18, 2016 from Linda Ikeji Blog
  3. Father pleads guilty to sexually abusing and killing his 10-week-old daughter
    added November 30, 2016 from Linda Ikeji Blog
  4. Indian father chops off hands of teenager who raped his 8-month-old daughter (photos)
    added April 20, 2016 from Linda Ikeji Blog
  5. Photo: 30 year old man accused of raping his neighbor's 4yr old son in Lagos
    added July 04, 2016 from Linda Ikeji Blog