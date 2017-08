An Abuja Grade One Area Court in Karmo on Friday sentenced a 46-year-old farmer, Usman Adamu, to 15 months imprisonment for stealing a car. Adamu, a resident of Zuru in Kebbi, was convicted on a two-count of joint act and theft, contrary to sections 79 and 287 of the penal code. The Presiding Judge, Sadiq […]

Read the rest of the story on The Punch News

Added August 04, 2017

from The Punch News