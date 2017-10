Ade Adesomoju, Abuja Justice Binta Nyako of the Federal High Court in Abuja, on Tuesday, ordered Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe and two others, standing as sureties for the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu, to explain the IPOB leader’s whereabouts. Kanu, who was on bail granted him by the judge on April […]

Read the rest of the story on The Punch News

Added October 17, 2017

from The Punch News