Court orders AMCON to take over Gateway Portland Cement

Justice A. T. Mohammed of The Federal High Court, Abeokuta Division, Ogun State, has granted an injunction against Gateway Portland Cement Limited and Dr. Olumuyiwa Odegbami on the application of the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria. Consequent upon the court order, AMCON said its receiver, Mr. Charles Adeogun-Phillips, had formally taken possession of Gateway Portland […]
Read the rest of the story on The Punch News

Added July 21, 2017
from The Punch News

