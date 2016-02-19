13

views
Unfave

Court orders CBN to account for cash/assets recovered from Ibru

Added May 15, 2017
from Vanguard News

Related Nigerian News

  1. Court orders CBN to account for cash/assets recovered from Ibru
    added May 15, 2017 from Vanguard News
  2. A’Court orders CBN to account for assets recovered from Cecilia Ibru
    added May 15, 2017 from The Punch News
  3. Court orders EFCC to seize Tompolo’s assets
    added February 19, 2016 from The Punch News
  4. Okonjo-Iweala reacts to reports that a court ordered her & others to account for missing N30trn
    added May 23, 2016 from Linda Ikeji Blog
  5. Those asking me to account for Abacha’s loot are stupid - Obasanjo
    added March 21, 2016 from Linda Ikeji Blog