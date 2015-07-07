12

Court Orders Forfeiture of Monies in Bank Accounts Not Linked to BVN

Account holders risk losing monies after 14 days Tobi Soniyi in Lagos and Chineme Okafor in Abuja A Federal High Court in Abuja has ordered the forfeiture of all monies in bank accounts owned by corporate organisations, government agencies or individuals that are without bank verification number (BVN). The forfeiture order, which was issued by […]
