Court orders INEC to continue with Melaye Recall

A Federal High Court in Abuja has dismissed the suit brought before it by Senator Dino Melaye seeking to stop the process of his recall by his constituents. Melaye, the senator representing Kogi West District, had filed a suit challenging the process the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) was taking for his recall. He had […] The post Court orders INEC to continue with Melaye Recall appeared first on BellaNaija.
Read the rest of the story on Bella Naija

Added September 11, 2017
from Bella Naija

