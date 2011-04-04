22

Court orders Ozekhome to forfeit N75m to EFCC

Ramon Oladimeji The Federal High Court in Lagos on Tuesday ordered a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Chief Mike Ozekhome, to temporarily forfeit the N75m in his Guaranty Trust Bank account to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission. Ozekhome is the counsel for the Governor of Ekiti State, Mr. Ayodele Fayose, whose accounts were also frozen […] The post Court orders Ozekhome to forfeit N75m to EFCC appeared first on Punch Newspapers.
