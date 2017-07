An Abuja High Court thursday ordered the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to release former Governor of Jigawa, Saminu Turaki, from its custody. The EFCC arrested Turaki on July 4, at a public function in Abuja, based on a bench warrant issued against him by a Federal High Court, sitting in Dutse, Jigawa in […]

Read the rest of the story on This Day News

Added July 13, 2017

from This Day News