Court Remands Alleged Kidnappers of Tulip School Students in Kuje Prison

Alex Enumah in Abuja The Abuja division of the Federal High Court yesterday ordered the remand of alleged kidnappers of five students and two officials of the Nigerian/Tulip International College in Kuje Prisons till September 28 when their trial would commence. Justice John Tsoho ordered the remand of the five suspects following their arraignment by […]
