9

views
Unfave

Court remands American for allegedly defrauding 3 Nigerians of $565,000

Added June 22, 2017
from Vanguard News

Related Nigerian News

  1. Court remands businessman for allegedly defrauding bank of N12m
    added October 28, 2011 from 234Next
  2. Court remands man for allegedly defiling four boys
    added January 16, 2017 from The Punch News
  3. Court remands five for alleged murder in Ibadan
    added January 03, 2017 from The Punch News
  4. Court remands octogenarian for alleged breach of public peace
    added July 08, 2016 from The Punch News
  5. Court remands five for alleged arson
    added December 01, 2015 from The Punch News