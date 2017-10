For disobeying a court order, Aminu, the son of a former Vice-President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, was on Wednesday remanded in the transit cell of Tinubu Chief Magistrates’ Court, Lagos. Aminu was alleged to have disobeyed an order made by Chief Magistrate Kikelomo Ayeye on October 11 over the custody of six-year-old Amir Abubakar, who he was alleged […]

Read the rest of the story on The Punch News

Added October 18, 2017

from The Punch News