Samson Folarin An Igbosere Magistrate’s Court has remanded a couple, Mr. Chidi Ubochianjonjo and Mrs. Nkiru Ubochianjonjo, for allegedly bathing a businesswoman, Ogochukwu Nwosu, with a substance suspected to be acid. The magistrate, Mrs. J.O. Adepoju, said due to the severity of the injuries sustained by the victim and the weight of the charges, the […]

Read the rest of the story on The Punch News

Added March 15, 2017

from The Punch News