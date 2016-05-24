18

Court rules on IPOB’s motion against proscription Jan 17

Ade Adesomoju, Abuja The Federal High Court in Abuja on Tuesday fixed January 17, 2018, for ruling on the application by the Indigenous People of Biafra challenging the order of proscription made by the court on September 20, 2017. The Acting Chief Judge of the Federal High Court, Justice Abdu Kafarati, had on September 20, 2017, issued the proscription […]
Added November 14, 2017
from The Punch News

