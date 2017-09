Oladimeji Ramon The Federal High Court in Lagos has summoned the Chairman of Seplat Petroleum Development Company Plc, Dr. Ambrose Orjiako, over alleged disobedience of an order of court. Justice Hadiza Shagari on Wednesday ordered that Orjiako must appear before her on October 16 to defend the allegation of contempt of court levelled against him […]

Read the rest of the story on The Punch News

Added September 27, 2017

from The Punch News