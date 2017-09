Philippe Coutinho scored as Brazil defeated Ecuador 2-0 to clinch top spot in South America’s 2018 World Cup qualifying race on Thursday. Liverpool star Coutinho, who had been seen his hopes of a dream move to Barcelona dashed earlier Thursday as the transfer window closed with no deal, came off the substitutes bench to help […]

Read the rest of the story on The Punch News

Added September 01, 2017

from The Punch News