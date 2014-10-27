Covenant varsity graduate tweets about what she wants in a man

A chemical engineering graduate student of the Covenant University, Ota, Ogun State, who goes by the twitter handle @MsFoyin, has set the twitter ablaze with her specifications for the type of man she wishes to marry. Her preferences range from the prospective husband’s skin colour, to his sexuality, and financial stability. This is her tweet: Dear TL, […]

Read the rest of the story on The Punch News

Added May 17, 2017

from The Punch News

