Crashes: Associated’s report, 26 others pending, says AIB

Oyetunji Abioye The reports of the investigations into the air crashes involving Associated Airlines, Nigerian Police Force helicopter that crashed in Kaduna, and four other accidents will be released in October, the Commissioner, Accident Investigation Bureau, Mr. Akin Olateru, has said. An Associated Airline plane conveying the corpse of a former Governor of Ondo State, […]

Added July 21, 2017

