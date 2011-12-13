16

views
Unfave

Create special courts for corruption, financial crimes, CJN orders CJs

Ade Adesomoju, Abuja The Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Walter Onnoghen, on Monday directed heads of various courts in the country to create special courts for corruption cases in order to ensure speedy determination of such cases. Onnoghen spoke at the special court session held at the Supreme Court in Abuja to mark the commencement […]
Read the rest of the story on The Punch News

Added September 18, 2017
from The Punch News

Related Nigerian News

  1. Create special courts for corruption, financial crimes, CJN orders CJs
    added September 18, 2017 from The Punch News
  2. Why Nigeria needs special court for corruption cases -Senator …says corruption cases to end within one year
    added December 09, 2016 from The Punch News
  3. Why Nigeria needs special court for corruption cases -Senator
    added December 09, 2016 from The Punch News
  4. CJN vows to establish special court for corruption cases
    added December 13, 2011 from Vanguard News
  5. Banks creating fertile ground for corruption, says Magu
    added September 20, 2016 from The Punch News