Create special courts for corruption, financial crimes, CJN orders CJs

Ade Adesomoju, Abuja The Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Walter Onnoghen, on Monday directed heads of various courts in the country to create special courts for corruption cases in order to ensure speedy determination of such cases. Onnoghen spoke at the special court session held at the Supreme Court in Abuja to mark the commencement […]

Read the rest of the story on The Punch News

Added September 18, 2017

from The Punch News

