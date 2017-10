Syria will rely on their trademark fighting spirit to keep their World Cup “miracle” alive against Australia on Tuesday, as the Socceroos look to ride a wave of home support. The Syrians were fortunate to grab a 1-1 draw in the first leg of the Asian play-off in Malaysia last week, courtesy of a controversial […]

Added October 09, 2017

