5-time world’s best footballer Cristiano Ronaldo has announced the birth of his first child with girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez. The baby, a girl, has been named Alana Martina. The Real Madrid and Portugal star shared the great news on his Instagram, writing: Alana Martina is just born! Both Geo and Alana are doing great! We are all very happy! While […] The post Cristiano Ronaldo welcomes Fourth Child appeared first on BellaNaija.

Read the rest of the story on Bella Naija

Added November 12, 2017

from Bella Naija

