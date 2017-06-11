13

Cristiano Ronaldo welcomes Fourth Child

5-time world’s best footballer  Cristiano Ronaldo has announced the birth of his first child with girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez. The baby, a girl, has been named Alana Martina. The Real Madrid and Portugal star shared the great news on his Instagram, writing: Alana Martina is just born! Both Geo and Alana are doing great! We are all very happy! While […] The post Cristiano Ronaldo welcomes Fourth Child appeared first on BellaNaija.
