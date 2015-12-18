Crocodile smile II: Troops destroy three suspected militant camps

In continuation of the Operation Crocodile Smile II in the Niger Delta, troops of the 4 Brigade, Nigerian Army, Benin, have destroyed three suspected militants’ camps in Edo State. Capt. Mohammed Maidawa, Assistant Direct, Army Public Relations, said this in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria in Benin on Wednesday. Maidawa […]

Read the rest of the story on The Punch News

Added October 18, 2017

from The Punch News

