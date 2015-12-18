22

views
Unfave

Crocodile smile II: Troops destroy three suspected militant camps

In continuation of the Operation Crocodile Smile II in the Niger Delta, troops of the 4 Brigade, Nigerian Army, Benin, have destroyed three suspected militants’ camps in Edo State. Capt. Mohammed Maidawa, Assistant Direct, Army Public Relations, said this in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria in Benin on Wednesday. Maidawa […]
Read the rest of the story on The Punch News

Added October 18, 2017
from The Punch News

Related Nigerian News

  1. Crocodile smile II: Troops destroy three suspected militant camps
    added October 18, 2017 from The Punch News
  2. Troops nab three suspected militants, pipeline vandals, recover arms
    added December 18, 2015 from The Punch News
  3. In Operation Crocodile Smile II, Army Targets Militancy, Oil Bunkering in Niger Delta
    added October 10, 2017 from This Day News
  4. Operation Crocodile Smile II: Report fleeing criminals, army tells residents
    added October 14, 2017 from The Punch News
  5. Three Suspected Militants with High Power Bombs Arrested in Akwa Ibom
    added August 19, 2016 from This Day News