Crocodile Smile: Troops arrest bishop, 18 others for robbery, kidnapping

Olaleye Aluko, Abuja Troops of the Nigerian Army in the ongoing Operation Crocodile Smile II in the South-South and South-West regions have arrested a bishop, Uwah Mfon, and 18 others for armed robbery, kidnapping and cult activities in different areas of Akwa Ibom State. Our correspondent learnt that the suspects – some of them were identified […]

Read the rest of the story on The Punch News

Added October 23, 2017

from The Punch News

