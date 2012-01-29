18

Crude proceeds rose by N22.84bn in Nov – NNPC

Okechukwu Nnodim, Abuja Latest figures from the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation have revealed that the country's crude oil sales proceeds increased by $74.9m or N22.84bn (using the official exchange rate of N305 to a dollar) in November 2016. This, however, was despite the 8.4 per cent drop in the international market price of Brent crude […]
