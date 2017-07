The Nigeria Customs Service said it generated N49m on e-auction platform and recorded 254 winners in four weeks across the country. The Service Public Relations Officer, Mr Joseph Attah, announced this in a statement on Friday in Abuja. Attah said that 6,560 persons were able to recharge their e-wallet of N1000 administrative fee and participated […]

