The Sokoto State Area Command of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has intercepted two elephant tusks weighing 65kg and valued at more than N14 million. The public relations officer of the command, Mr. Magaji Mailafiya, disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) Wednesday in Sokoto. Mailafiya said a vehicle with registration number BRK […]

Read the rest of the story on This Day News

Added September 27, 2017

from This Day News