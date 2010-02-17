login
join!
home
news archives
about us
contact us
front page
trending news
latest news
Latest Nigerian News
Impounded Rice is not Plastic, Only Contaminated – NAFDAC
Four ministries get 70% of 2017 recurrent vote
FG recovers 40 new SUVs from ex-perm secretary
Britain criticises focus on Israel settlements after Kerry speech
Anxiety over fate of tomato paste industry
Trending Nigerian News
Two killed, mosque burnt as Igbo, Fulani clash over N100
Boko Haram leader Abubakar Shekau appears in new video to dispute claim the group had been routed from its stronghold in the Sambisa Forest of Nigeria - Vanguard
‘Baby expectancy changes a woman’s brain’
Customs rakes in N815.7bn
Hughes: Stoke Can End Chelsea’s Winning Streak, I’m Happy For Moses
10
views
Customs rakes in N815.7bn
Added December 29, 2016
from Vanguard News
Related Nigerian News
Customs rakes in N815.7bn
added December 29, 2016 from
Vanguard News
Tin-can Customs rakes in N56.1bn in 5 months
added July 14, 2010 from
Vanguard News
Customs rakes in N2.04b from anti-smuggling in one month
added February 17, 2010 from
Vanguard News
NCS Rakes in Highest Revenue in 10 Months
added September 17, 2016 from
This Day News
Apapa Customs Rakes in N35bn in One Month
added September 08, 2016 from
This Day News
Follow @nigeria70
NIGERIA '70
About Us
Contact Us